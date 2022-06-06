Assault on 15-year-old girl in Angmering was unprovoked, according to police

Officers said they are appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened in Arundel Road, near to the recreation ground, at around 3pm on Saturday, June 4.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “The suspect is described as in his 30s with stubbly or shaved hair.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the incident

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers investigating the assault would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have witnessed a man behaving suspiciously in the area near the churchyard.”

Anyone with information that could support officers with their investigation into the incident is asked to please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 984 of 04/06.