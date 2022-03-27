Sussex Police said officers found the victim lying unconscious on the grass area outside AMF Bowling alley in Marine Parade, Worthing.

He was attended to by 'some members of the public' after the 'serious assault' around 1.35am last Saturday (March 19).

Police said it appeared the victim had been 'hit over the head with an object' and he was taken to hospital with 'serious but non-life threatening injuries'.

DC Lynette Atkins said: “We would like to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.

“If your car was parked around the area at the time of the incident please check the camera to see if there is any footage which could help us with our investigation.

“There was a lot of commotion at the time so if you do remember hearing or seeing anything from that night please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 93 of 19/03.