Attacks on properties in Hastings, Bexhill and Rye - police make arrest

From left, Charlie Banks, 23, Joshua Lemon, 21, and Adam Charlton, 18

Since the beginning of June 70 attacks have taken place, involving window smashing and arson.

Police said Haydyn Russell, 18, of Brittany Road, St Leonards, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 19) charged with criminal damage to a restaurant in Hastings on June 3: arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and criminal damage, both at Ferring Close, Rye, on July 13, jointly with Bradley Froud: and being concerned in the supply and possession of cannabis. He was committed for trial at Lewes Crown Court on August 12.

Officers still want to trace Charlie Banks, 23, Joshua Lemon, 21, and Adam Charlton, 18.

Police said five other arrests have also been made: Bradley Froud, 18, of Frewyn Close, St Leonards, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 15, and was remanded to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 12, charged with arson reckless as to whether life was intended in Benson Way, Rye, on July 8 and 12, and in Ferring Way, Rye, on July 13 . He was also charged with smashing windows in Ferring Way and with unlawful possession of two knives. He was committed for trial at Lewes Crown Court on August 12 .

Two boys aged 16 were arrested on July 14 on suspicion of criminal damage and were later released on bail.

A man aged 21 was arrested on July 5 on suspicion of criminal damage and conspiracy to commit blackmail and was released on bail.