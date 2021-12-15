The incident happened at around 2.30pm on December 7 at the HSBC branch in the High Street, police confirmed.

According to police, a man walked into the bank and demanded £4,000 or warned he would ‘burn down the branch’.

When police were called, the man ran from the building.

Attempted bank robbery in Lewes. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211215-173558001

The suspect is described by police as white, approximately 6’, of slim build with dark hair. His face was concealed by a black hooded top and a face mask. He was also wearing a green puffer jacket, black trousers and dark trainers with a white sole.