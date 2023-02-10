Authorities meet to discuss shoplifting and ‘youth disorder’ in Worthing

Various teams have met today to discuss the issues in Worthing town centre.

Sussex Police, Adur & Worthing Councils, Worthing Town Centre Initiative and Audio Active met today (February 10) to discuss the issues raised from the community and businesses around the ‘shoplifting and youth disorder’ seen in Worthing town centre over the past few weeks, police said.

A statement from Adur and Worthing Police said: “We are committed to working together to tackle this issue, identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice, whilst also offering key diversionary interventions to reduce long term offending and keep our communities safe.

“It is vitality important, in order to achieve this, that any incidents of crime or antisocial behaviour are reported to us online or via 101.”