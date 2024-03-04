Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crime levels have risen at a consistent rate and violence and sexual offences had doubled (34) by the end of the same five-month period – a peak figure matched only by Hotham area, near Bognor Regis town centre.

The trend can be found presented in data published on Sussex Police’s website and will be of considerable concern to local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Violence and sexual offences, shoplifting, criminal damage and arson and anti-social behaviour are the current top reported types of crime in Barnham, as shown by the pie chart below.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

According to the force’s crime map, a significant proportion of the offences occurred at Barnham railway station and the village’s Co-op store in The Square.

On July 4 last year, the same Co-op branch had its cash machine targeted by an organised crime group in an unsuccessful ram raid attempt using a JCB stolen from a nearby yard.

By comparison, crime levels in bordering Yapton have also been on an upward trajectory since October, coinciding with 31 reports of violence and sexual offences and seven claims of vehicle crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the date of publication, force data was available up to December 31, 2023.

Violence and sexual offences, shoplifting, criminal damage and arson and anti- social behaviour are the current top reported types of crime in Barnham, as shown by this pie chart. (sussex.police.uk)

‘Most frequent crime is shoplifting’

Sussex Police has issued a statement to this newspaper.

‘Alongside partners’, the force said it has been working with the community to ‘tackle a rise in anti-social behaviour and crime’ in Barnham.

A spokesperson added: “In the last three months, spanning between October 2023 and January 2024, there has been a total of 52 incidents reported to Sussex Police relating to anti-social behaviour in Barnham and Eastergate.

Comparing Barnham with top five Arun areas for reported crime from August to December 2023 (sussex.police.uk)

“There were also 15 incidents reported to police relating to violent crime, with five being assault without injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most frequent crime is shoplifting. In the three months which were calculated, there were 64 reports of shoplifting incidents.”

Sussex Police said it is aiming to ensure that ‘extra work and visibility’ is ‘being targeted’ to Barnham and the surrounding villages.

A multi-agency meeting took place at Barnham Village Hall on Tuesday, February 20, with representatives from Sussex Police, Arun District Council, BTP, Co-op, Tesco, Southern Rail and more to ‘discuss various issues’, and to ‘create a rough plan going forward’.

There are also rail enforcement officers which are deployed to Barnham railway station six evenings a week to ‘prevent and deter crime’, the polie said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Lou Baileff said: “I really encourage anyone to report anti-social behaviour and any criminal activity.

“We need to know what is happening, where and when. We need to tackle this head on and will have the resources to do so.

“Our teams will be targeting resources to the areas which are affected, and the community can really help us by reporting crime.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said anti-social behaviour ‘affects our quality of life’ and can be the ‘gateway to neighbourhoods feeling unsafe’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Whilst it is disappointing to see this volume of anti-social behaviour, I’m pleased that the public are reporting and the police are responding effectively.

“I was also concerned to hear about the high volume of shoplifting occurring locally. Our Safer Sussex Business partnership recently discussed some of the joint measures that retailers and police are taking to identify and target shoplifters.

"Business crime matters, especially shoplifting and it is never a victimless crime. I will continue to work with the Chief Constable and our dedicated business crime unit to ensure we are protecting businesses and their staff from any violence or aggression they may face from criminals.

"I look forward to hearing positive outcomes from the continued work within Barnham over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arun district is policed by 24 Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) and the remit for Barnham area includes the following locations: Fontwell, Aldingbourne, Eastergate, Westergate, Woodgate, Lidsey and Barnham.

NPTs serve to provide community engagement, foot patrols and assist local and partnership problem-solving in their designated patch.