Bedfordshire Police 'concerned' for missing Luton man who may have travelled to Sussex

Stephen, 54, was last seen near John Street in Luton on Tuesday [June 27] night, according to Bedfordshire Police.
Bedfordshire Police believe he may have travelled ‘possibly to Hertfordshire or Sussex’ by train.
In their initial public appeal, a Bedfordshire Police spokesperson tweeted: “Have you seen #missing Stephen?
“Stephen, 54, is missing from #Luton.
“He was last seen near John Street late last night wearing a white t-shirt.
“If you think you may have seen Stephen or have any info of his whereabouts, call 101 or use our webchat quoting 454 of 28 June.”
Bedfordshire Police released a second appeal on Friday [June 30] morning.
The second statement said: “We believe that Stephen may have travelled or be travelling outside of Bedfordshire on the train, possibly to Hertfordshire or Sussex.
“We are concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Stephen to contact us.”