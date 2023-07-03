NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Bedfordshire Police 'concerned' for missing Luton man who may have travelled to Sussex

Bedfordshire Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Luton who may have travelled to Sussex.
By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST

Stephen, 54, was last seen near John Street in Luton on Tuesday [June 27] night, according to Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police believe he may have travelled ‘possibly to Hertfordshire or Sussex’ by train.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In their initial public appeal, a Bedfordshire Police spokesperson tweeted: “Have you seen #missing Stephen?

Most Popular

“Stephen, 54, is missing from #Luton.

“He was last seen near John Street late last night wearing a white t-shirt.

“If you think you may have seen Stephen or have any info of his whereabouts, call 101 or use our webchat quoting 454 of 28 June.”

Bedfordshire Police released a second appeal on Friday [June 30] morning.

Bedfordshire Police are ‘concerned’ for missing Luton man Stephen, 54, who may have travelled to Sussex. Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire PoliceBedfordshire Police are ‘concerned’ for missing Luton man Stephen, 54, who may have travelled to Sussex. Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Police
Bedfordshire Police are ‘concerned’ for missing Luton man Stephen, 54, who may have travelled to Sussex. Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Police
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second statement said: “We believe that Stephen may have travelled or be travelling outside of Bedfordshire on the train, possibly to Hertfordshire or Sussex.

“We are concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Stephen to contact us.”