Bedfordshire Police 'concerned' for missing Luton man who may have travelled to Sussex

Bedfordshire Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Luton who may have travelled to Sussex.

Stephen, 54, was last seen near John Street in Luton on Tuesday [June 27] night, according to Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police believe he may have travelled ‘possibly to Hertfordshire or Sussex’ by train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their initial public appeal, a Bedfordshire Police spokesperson tweeted: “Have you seen #missing Stephen?

“Stephen, 54, is missing from #Luton.

“He was last seen near John Street late last night wearing a white t-shirt.

“If you think you may have seen Stephen or have any info of his whereabouts, call 101 or use our webchat quoting 454 of 28 June.”

Bedfordshire Police released a second appeal on Friday [June 30] morning.

Bedfordshire Police are ‘concerned’ for missing Luton man Stephen, 54, who may have travelled to Sussex. Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second statement said: “We believe that Stephen may have travelled or be travelling outside of Bedfordshire on the train, possibly to Hertfordshire or Sussex.