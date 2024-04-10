Hundreds of pounds worth of equipment is believed to have been stolen as a result of the break-ins at the Barrack Hall Park Allotments site in Belle Hill in Bexhill Old Town, resident Simon Fellows said.

He added his shed was one of those broken into.

The incident has since been reported to the police, who are appealing for information.

Simon said: "We had 20 sheds broken into on Monday night and have had the police up here. General garden equipment and other tools have been taken.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following a report to police yesterday (Tuesday, April 9), we are investigating a series of break-ins to sheds in the Barrack Hall Park Allotments in Bexhill.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

“You can make a report to us by using our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference 318 of 09/04.”

