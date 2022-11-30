A man has been convicted of breaking into three businesses in Bexhill town centre, police confirmed.

Police said Alan Richardson, 49, of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 25), and pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary other than dwelling.

Police said the three burglaries took place over a month-long period and involved large amounts of cash and other items being stolen.Richardson also admitted to interfering with a vehicle in Hastings in a separate incident, Sussex Police added.

The court heard Richardson broke into Pebbles on the Beach restaurant in Marina Court Avenue, Bexhill, in the early hours of October 29, and stole a till containing a small amount of cash.

A court hearing will take place next month

Police said four weeks later, in the early hours of November 24, he burgled Poppyseed Bakery in Western Road, Bexhill, and made off with a large quantity of cash.

The court also heard that between 5.40pm on November 23 and 8.50am on November 24, Richardson broke into IMG Chartered Accountants in Endwell Road, Bexhill, and stole cash, a crystal decanter, two glasses in a box worth £70 and a Nescafe coffee jar, police added.

And between 4pm and 6pm on October 4, he interfered with a vehicle, causing damage, in Maze Hill, Hastings, police said.

Richardson was remanded in custody following Friday’s court hearing. Police said he is next due to appear before Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on December 23.

Following Friday’s court hearing, Inspector Olivia Carroll, of Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am aware of the impact these break-ins have had on the shop owners and the local community in Bexhill.

“Within 48 hours of a forensic identification we arrested Richardson and charged him with these burglaries and recovered the stolen property.

“This is a great result and officers have worked hard to gather the evidence and investigate.