John Armsby, 46, of Ninfield Road in Bexhill, subjected both girls to repeated rapes and sexual assaults, Sussex Police added.

Both girls disclosed the abuse to a social worker, who reported it to Sussex Police.

Armsby was arrested in January 2022, and electronic devices were found to contain indecent images of children, police added.

Court news

He was charged and, at Lewes Crown Court last Tuesday (March 26), he was found guilty of five counts of rape of a child, five counts of sexual assault of a child, four counts of possessing/making indecent images of children and one count of assault by penetration of a child, police said.

He has been remanded in custody, to be sentenced on June 6.

Detective Constable Annie McGarvey said: “These two young girls have shown extraordinary courage to report these horrific crimes and support the investigation through to its conclusion.

“They will have to live with the effects of John Armsby’s appalling offending for the rest of their lives.

“But it is thanks to their bravery that he has been brought to justice and remanded in custody, where he can cause no further harm. I would like to thank both of them, and their families, for the determination they have shown throughout this process.