Bexhill: Man suffers facial injuries after 'rock' thrown at him
A man suffered injuries to his face after a rock was thrown at him on Bexhill seafront, police said today (Tuesday, February 13).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses following the assault.
A police spokesperson said: “A man suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident, which happened at around 7.45am on Sunday, February 4 near the Sovereign Lighthouse Café on West Parade.
“An unknown man is reported to have thrown a rock at the victim.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has information which could help them with their enquiries. Contact Sussex Police online or via 101 quoting 250 of 04/02.”