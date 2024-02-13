BREAKING

Bexhill: Man suffers facial injuries after 'rock' thrown at him

A man suffered injuries to his face after a rock was thrown at him on Bexhill seafront, police said today (Tuesday, February 13).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses following the assault.

A police spokesperson said: “A man suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident, which happened at around 7.45am on Sunday, February 4 near the Sovereign Lighthouse Café on West Parade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An unknown man is reported to have thrown a rock at the victim.

Most Popular
PolicePolice
Police

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has information which could help them with their enquiries. Contact Sussex Police online or via 101 quoting 250 of 04/02.”