Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses following the assault.

A police spokesperson said: “A man suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident, which happened at around 7.45am on Sunday, February 4 near the Sovereign Lighthouse Café on West Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An unknown man is reported to have thrown a rock at the victim.

Police