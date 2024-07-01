Bicycle thefts in Sussex has fallen, new figures have shown
Between June 1 2023 and May 31 2024, 1,725 bike thefts were recorded by Sussex Police – 549 fewer than the previous 12 months.
This equates to a reduction of 24%.
In Brighton & Hove, 739 thefts were recorded in the same period – 158 (18%) fewer than before.
The figures were shared during a meeting of the Sussex Police and Crime Panel on Friday (June 28) following a question to Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne about the situation in Brighton.
Mrs Bourne laid out the work of Operation Ensnare – a tactical plan to prevent and tackle bicycle thefts across the city.
some of the success stories include: two people being summonsed to attend court, one being charged with bicycle theft; two further charges of bicycle thefts being approved and pending court, and 11 people being under investigation thanks to the use of CCTV and facial recognition.
More than 25 stolen bikes have been seized, with five being returned to their owners.
And there is more work in the pipeline.
This includes the use of bait bikes and trackers. The bikes have been bought and once offers have received the necessary training in their use, will be deployed in ‘hot-spot’ areas.
The force has also bought bicycle security marking kits and will shortly be publishing the different locations where members of the public canvisit to have their bikes marked, free of charge.
Officers will also be carrying out a review of closed cases ‘to ensure that all reasonable lines of enquiries were followed at the time’.
Mrs Bourne said: “I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to provide further scrutiny around performance in this area to ensure that the policing response remains appropriate, proportionate and fit-for-purpose.”