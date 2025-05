Sussex Police were seeking to locate 37-year-old Shaun, who was last seen in Polegate on Tuesday (May 6).

The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious, and his family have been made aware.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are sad to say that a body has been found following our appeal for Shaun, who we reported missing from Polegate.

“His family has been made aware and his death is not being treated as suspicious.”