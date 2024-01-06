Body found in search for missing West Sussex teenager - No 'suspicious circumstances' say Sussex Police

A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager from West Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifteen-year-old Ryan had been missing from Crawley since Thursday (January 4) morning.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are extremely sorry to report that a body has been found in the search for Ryan, who was reported missing from Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager from West Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by National World

“Our thoughts are with Ryan’s loved ones at this tragic time, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We would like to thank the public for their help in trying to find him.”

You can now send your news reports direct to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.