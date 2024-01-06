Body found in search for missing West Sussex teenager - No 'suspicious circumstances' say Sussex Police
Fifteen-year-old Ryan had been missing from Crawley since Thursday (January 4) morning.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are extremely sorry to report that a body has been found in the search for Ryan, who was reported missing from Crawley.
“His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
“Our thoughts are with Ryan’s loved ones at this tragic time, who are being supported by specialist officers.
“We would like to thank the public for their help in trying to find him.”
