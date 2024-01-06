A body has been pulled from the sea near a harbour in Sussex, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police, with the assistance of the Coastguard and lifeboat crews, recovered the body near Shoreham Harbour yesterday afternoon [Friday, January 5].

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a body in the sea at Shoreham Harbour at about 1.30pm on Friday, 5 January.

“The body was recovered with the assistance of Coastguard and lifeboat crews.

“The investigation is ongoing and the coroner’s officer has been informed.

“No further information is available at this time.”

