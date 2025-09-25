Bognor and Littlehampton drugs crackdown operation leads to 21 arrests

Officers made 21 arrests as part of a summer crackdown on drug dealing gangs in Bognor and Littlehampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say warrants were carried out at addresses in the town between June 3 and September 4.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Drugs, mobile phones and thousands of pounds in cash were seized during the warrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At least 11 drug dealing phone lines were shut down, which included the “MZY” line, after police entered a property in Fletcher Way and found 67 wraps of suspected class A drugs on June 26.

21 arrests have been made in a drugs crackdown operation.

"The ‘Dropz’ line was shut down after a warrant was completed in Maple Gardens on June 4, and the “Shadow” line was closed after a warrant at Swaledale Close on August 21, where a quantity of weapons including a samurai sword and knuckle dusters were also seized.

Warrants were completed at an address in Glamis Street on June 19, and at two addresses in Wick on September 3."

Arun District Commander Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones said: “We understand residents’ concerns about the harm caused from drug-related crime and violence in Bognor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why we have carried out a targeted operation through the summer to shut down drug dealing lines and to arrest those involved.

“Already, 16 suspects have been charged with offences and cases are proceeding through the courts.

“We continue to encourage the public to report any information to us about drug dealing and use, and anti-social behaviour in Bognor.”

Detective Superintendent Colin Garman said: “These warrants show our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs which we know cause so much harm in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has involved work from colleagues across Sussex Police and with partner forces including the Metropolitan Police to tackle gangs supplying class A drugs.

“We will continue to work with our partners to ensure we make Bognor safer for residents.”

The police statement added: “At Maple Gardens on June 4 we made three arrests, including two men aged 34 and 29 who were charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. A 45-year-old woman was bailed while the investigation continues.

"At Glamis Street in June 19 officers made three arrests. A 47-year-old woman was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, a 43-year-old woman was charged with two assaults on police officers, and a 49-year-old man was charged with possession of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Fletcher Way on June 26, a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, money laundering, and possession of cannabis.

"At Swaledale Close on August 21, a 40-year-old man was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, a 40-year-old man was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, money laundering, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place…

“A 39-year-old man was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.”

Police also said that at Wick on September 3, three arrests were made.

They said a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.