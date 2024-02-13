Bognor man remanded in custody after Worthing robbery and knife offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were alerted to an alarm at a petrol station in Findon Road, Worthing, at about 5am on February 8.

A worker reported a robbery at the premises and the suspect had left the scene.

Police confirmed that there was also a further report of criminal damage in Worthing at an unconnected address later that day.

A man from Bognor charged with robbery and knife offences in Worthing has been remanded in custody.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

Sussex Police confirmed that Matthew Maule, 38, of Gravits Lane, Bognor, was charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a knife in public, and criminal damage.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on February 12 where he was remanded in custody.