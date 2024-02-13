Bognor man remanded in custody after Worthing robbery and knife offences
Police were alerted to an alarm at a petrol station in Findon Road, Worthing, at about 5am on February 8.
A worker reported a robbery at the premises and the suspect had left the scene.
Police confirmed that there was also a further report of criminal damage in Worthing at an unconnected address later that day.
A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.
Sussex Police confirmed that Matthew Maule, 38, of Gravits Lane, Bognor, was charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a knife in public, and criminal damage.
He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on February 12 where he was remanded in custody.
Maule will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on March 11 to answer the charges.