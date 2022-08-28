Bognor Regis chip shop break-in: Do you recognise this man?
Sussex Police would like to speak a man in connection with a break-in at Royals Fish and Chips in Central Avenue, Bognor Regis.
Around 2.30am on Tuesday 23 August, two men gained entry to the premises by breaking a window, Sussex Police reported.
Once inside, they stole four charity collection boxes before they fled the scene, police added.
Sussex Police said one of the suspects is described as a white man wearing a dark coloured jacket and a dark baseball cap.
PC Connor Thomas-Perry, of the Bognor Regis Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “This was a callous burglary whereby a substantial amount of money has been stolen from four respective charity boxes, collecting for a range of different causes including the Royal Air Force, Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Fisherman’s Federation and Macmillan Cancer Support.”
If you recognise this man or have any information about the incident, please report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220157095.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.