Bognor Regis man charged following knifepoint robberies

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 16 July and has been remanded in custody, awaiting his next appearance on August 15.

The first robbery took place just before 9pm on June 26. A man armed with a knife took approximately £600 from the till at the News Box store in Gordon Avenue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second incident took place on July 8, when a man emptied the till at Castle Wines in Felpham Road. Another man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a robbery after acting as a look-out for the robbery. He has since been released under investigation.

Several days later, on July 12, a man armed with a craft hammer and a knife demanded money from the till at the Post Office in Summerley Lane. He left the scene on foot.