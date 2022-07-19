Bognor Regis man sentenced for attempting to meet underage girls for sex

The 32 year old was given a four year sentence after pleading guilty to attempted sexual communication with children when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on June 30.

Garrigan will be a registered sex offender for life and was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, which severely limits his access to digital and communication devices.

He was first arrested in Hotham Park in September 2020, where he thought he was meeting two teenage girls after speaking to them online. In reality, he had been speaking to two adults posing as teenagers.

