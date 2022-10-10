Police said the victim was leaving a toilet cubicle at the Stanmer Park event when he was assaulted by ‘three unknown suspects’ around 9.30pm on Saturday, September 24.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim suffered a number of cuts to his hand and had a replica Rolex watch and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses stolen. Police investigating the robbery are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen the watch (pictured) being offered for sale since.”

Sussex Police are urging anyone with information to contact them online at www.sussex.police.uk or to call 101, quoting serial 1324 of 24/09. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

