Boy, 12, assaulted in attempted robbery by three men in Peacehaven

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery on a 12-year-boy in Peacehaven on Wednesday December 19.

The boy was walking on Cornwall Avenue when he approached by three older males, who were unknown to him, between 1pm and 1.45pm, according to police.

Police

PC Noel Daniels, who is investigating the incident, said: “We are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault on the young boy, this was understandably a frightening ordeal for him.

"He was assaulted and the suspects tried to steal his mobile telephone, but thankfully he was not injured."

PC Daniels said the three men ran away from the scene after a member of public intervened.

He added: "I would like to thank [the member of the public] for their bravery.

"Witnesses saw a dark coloured BMW driving away from the scene, so if you were in the area and saw anything, please come forward.

“Also, if you were driving near the area around the time the incident took place, please review your dash cams for any possible footage that may help with our investigation.”

Sussex Police confirmed a 22-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The force also gave a description of three men, believed to be in their 20’s.

A police spokesman said one suspect is described as being: "White, with brown hair, beard, wearing a Brighton and Hove Albion hat, a blue top with logo on the left side, camouflage bottoms, and white trainers possibly Nike.

"[The second is] white, with black hair, beard, camouflage hat, camouflage jumper, grey jogging bottoms, tatty shoes.

"[The third is] white, wearing a blue jumper and blue jeans."

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 806 of 19/12.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.