Boy, 14, arrested after 'hate incident' in West Sussex village
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a ‘hate incident’ in Yapton.
Sussex Police said a group of young people were harassing another group known to them at around 7pm on April 7 at a park off of Main Road.
A 14-year-old boy from Yapton was arrested under the Public Order Act, the police force said. He has been released on conditional bail.
Officers are now urging for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who can help with the investigation to come forward.
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage can contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 971 of 07/04.