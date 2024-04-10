Boy, 14, arrested after 'hate incident' in West Sussex village

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a ‘hate incident’ in Yapton.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Apr 2024, 18:12 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 18:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a group of young people were harassing another group known to them at around 7pm on April 7 at a park off of Main Road.

A 14-year-old boy from Yapton was arrested under the Public Order Act, the police force said. He has been released on conditional bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now urging for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who can help with the investigation to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage can contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 971 of 07/04.