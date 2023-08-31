BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Boy, 15, 'stabbed in the back' in Sussex; Two teenagers to be sentenced

Two teenagers will be sentenced in a youth court after 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the back.
By Sam Morton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:42 BST

Sussex Police said the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to separate offences relating to the same incident in Portslade.

A spokesperson said: “One, who lives in Portslade, appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 16 and pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of a knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The other, who lives in Hove, appeared before Hastings Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 21 and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

The court heard that at 2.50am on Tuesday, August 9 last year, police were alerted by the ambulance service to a stabbing in Valley Road, Portslade.

“A 15-year-old boy from Portslade had been stabbed in the back,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said the teenagers fled the scene but were arrested within 20 minutes following a foot chase with officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “A knife was found at the scene next to a jacket which was forensically linked to the boy who pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The victim was treated in hospital for three days but has since made a full recovery.”

Police said the teenagers are due to be sentenced on Friday, September 8. at Brighton Youth Court.