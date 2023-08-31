Boy, 15, 'stabbed in the back' in Sussex; Two teenagers to be sentenced
Sussex Police said the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to separate offences relating to the same incident in Portslade.
A spokesperson said: “One, who lives in Portslade, appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 16 and pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of a knife.
“The other, who lives in Hove, appeared before Hastings Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 21 and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.”
The court heard that at 2.50am on Tuesday, August 9 last year, police were alerted by the ambulance service to a stabbing in Valley Road, Portslade.
“A 15-year-old boy from Portslade had been stabbed in the back,” a police spokesperson said.
Police said the teenagers fled the scene but were arrested within 20 minutes following a foot chase with officers.
The spokesperson added: “A knife was found at the scene next to a jacket which was forensically linked to the boy who pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.
“The victim was treated in hospital for three days but has since made a full recovery.”
Police said the teenagers are due to be sentenced on Friday, September 8. at Brighton Youth Court.