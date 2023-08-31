Two teenagers will be sentenced in a youth court after 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the back.

Sussex Police said the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to separate offences relating to the same incident in Portslade.

A spokesperson said: “One, who lives in Portslade, appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 16 and pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of a knife.

“The other, who lives in Hove, appeared before Hastings Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 21 and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.”

The court heard that at 2.50am on Tuesday, August 9 last year, police were alerted by the ambulance service to a stabbing in Valley Road, Portslade.

“A 15-year-old boy from Portslade had been stabbed in the back,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said the teenagers fled the scene but were arrested within 20 minutes following a foot chase with officers.

The spokesperson added: “A knife was found at the scene next to a jacket which was forensically linked to the boy who pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The victim was treated in hospital for three days but has since made a full recovery.”