Boy, 16, sought in connection with Hastings stabbing, says Sussex Police

Police are appealing for information to locate a boy in connection with a stabbing in Hastings.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 16th May 2023, 17:47 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:50 BST

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information to locate a boy in connection with an incident in Hastings.

“Emergency services responded to a report of a woman being stabbed in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15.

"A local woman aged 50 was taken to hospital where she is now in a stable condition.

Rendijs. Picture from Sussex PoliceRendijs. Picture from Sussex Police
“There continues to be an increased police presence and patrols in the Falaise area of Hastings and officers are investigating.

"Now, detectives are appealing to locate Rendijs, aged 16, to speak with in connection with the incident.

"He is described as a white boy with short brown hair.

“Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to report it to Sussex Police by calling 999 and quote serial 1252 of 15/05.”