A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in East Sussex, police said today (Monday, May 27).

The incident happened on Saturday evening (May 25).

A woman was found with a stab wound, police added.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a report of a disturbance in Church Place, bottom of Manor Road in Brighton at 6.33pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and a 37-year-old woman was found with a stab wound.

“She was taken to hospital and received treatment. At this time, her injury is not described as life-threatening or life-changing.”

Police added that a 17-year-old boy from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in custody at this time, police said.

Detective Inspector Jenny Pietersen said: “I can understand the community’s concern following this incident.

“Officers moved quickly to arrest two suspects, and we are not looking at any other person in relation to this incident.

“This is an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider public.”