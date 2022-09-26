Boy seriously injured after fall in Ovingdean: police appeal for witnesses
Sussex Police are appealing for information after a 10-year-old boy fell from height in Ovingdean.
Police said he was visiting Brighton & Hove and suffered serious injuries at 5pm on Saturday, September 24.
Police said: “He was taken to St Georges Hospital in London by the air ambulance service, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
“A 52-year-old man from Oxfordshire was arrested on suspicion of allowing a child to come to serious physical harm and has been bailed until October.”
Call 101, quoting Operation Chaucer.