Police said he was visiting Brighton & Hove and suffered serious injuries at 5pm on Saturday, September 24.

Police said: “He was taken to St Georges Hospital in London by the air ambulance service, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“A 52-year-old man from Oxfordshire was arrested on suspicion of allowing a child to come to serious physical harm and has been bailed until October.”

Sussex Police said a 10-year-old boy fell from height in Ovingdean and suffered serious injuries at about 5pm on Saturday, September 24