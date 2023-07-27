Three people were arrested within minutes of police receiving a report of a burglary in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said officers were called at 4.30pm on Monday, July 10 to a report of a break-in at an address on Boscobel Road.

Within 10 minutes, officers had found and arrested three people, police said.

Reuben Nelson, 19, of Crowborough Road, Hastings, and two boys who cannot be named for legal reasons, were later charged with aggravated burglary< Sussex Police added.

Police said one of the boys was carrying tools and a large ‘Rambo’ style knife, concealed under his jumper.

He was further charged with going equipped for theft, and all three were charged with breaching their court bail conditions of non-association, police added.

They have been released on conditional bail and are scheduled to appear at court on Wednesday, August 9, police said.

Investigating officer PC Ciaran Gaymer, of the East Sussex Community Investigations Team, said: “The quick-thinking and diligent response of our officers meant we were able to arrest three suspects within minutes of the call first coming in.

“Burglary has both a financial and emotional impact on its victims, as it is an invasion of their homes and the place they should feel most safe. It is something we take incredibly seriously and we are committed to attending all reports of residential burglaries, providing support to victims and identifying those responsible for criminality.