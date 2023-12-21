BREAKING

'Brave and tenacious' police officer arrested masked man after East Sussex burglary

A Sussex Police constable has been given a chief’s commendation after the thwarted a burglary.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 21:08 GMT
PC Ben Barnatt sprung into action after masked men broke into a property in Hailsham.

"They held a knife to the victim's throat and made threats of violence, demanding to know where the safe and cash were,” a police spokesperson said. "They also threatened to kill the victim's dog.

“The men made off on foot, but were quickly apprehended by PC Barnatt and PD Skye, who has sadly since passed away.

The burglars were quickly apprehended by PC Ben Barnatt and PD Skye, who has sadly since passed away. Photo: Sussex Police
The burglars were quickly apprehended by PC Ben Barnatt and PD Skye, who has sadly since passed away. Photo: Sussex Police

"PC Barnatt recovered the knife from a jacket inside the stolen vehicle, which was on false plates and had been linked to other knife-related offences in the days leading up to the incident."

Police said both men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a bladed article, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Earlier this month, PC Barnatt was given a chief’s commendation in recognition of his ‘brave and tenacious act’ in arresting two masked men.

After receiving his award from Chief Constable Jo Shiner, PC Barnatt said: “It was an honour to receive this commendation from the chief.

PC Barnatt dedicated his award to police dog Skye, who recently died. Photo: Sussex Police
PC Barnatt dedicated his award to police dog Skye, who recently died. Photo: Sussex Police

“To me, I was just doing my job, so to be recognised for it is lovely – and for Skye.”

Sussex Police said the commendations ‘marked the outstanding achievements’ of people from across policing, as well as members of the public who had ‘stepped in to do the right thing’.