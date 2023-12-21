A Sussex Police constable has been given a chief’s commendation after the thwarted a burglary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PC Ben Barnatt sprung into action after masked men broke into a property in Hailsham.

"They held a knife to the victim's throat and made threats of violence, demanding to know where the safe and cash were,” a police spokesperson said. "They also threatened to kill the victim's dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The men made off on foot, but were quickly apprehended by PC Barnatt and PD Skye, who has sadly since passed away.

The burglars were quickly apprehended by PC Ben Barnatt and PD Skye, who has sadly since passed away. Photo: Sussex Police

"PC Barnatt recovered the knife from a jacket inside the stolen vehicle, which was on false plates and had been linked to other knife-related offences in the days leading up to the incident."

Police said both men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a bladed article, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Earlier this month, PC Barnatt was given a chief’s commendation in recognition of his ‘brave and tenacious act’ in arresting two masked men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving his award from Chief Constable Jo Shiner, PC Barnatt said: “It was an honour to receive this commendation from the chief.

PC Barnatt dedicated his award to police dog Skye, who recently died. Photo: Sussex Police

“To me, I was just doing my job, so to be recognised for it is lovely – and for Skye.”