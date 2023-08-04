BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Brighton man denies murder of Newhaven couple: Pleads guilty to man slaughter

Derek Martin, 64, has appeared at Lewes Crown Court pleading not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:31 BST

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a two week trial on 27 November.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, is accused of killing 33-year-old Josh Bashford and 30-year-old Chloe Bashford. He is reported to have been known to the couple.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Sussex Police their bodies were tragically discovered at their property shortly after 7pm on Friday, June 9, in separate rooms with fatal stab wounds.

Derek Martin arrives at Lewes Crown Court. Photo: Eddie MitchellDerek Martin arrives at Lewes Crown Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Derek Martin arrives at Lewes Crown Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The couple’s friend Kayleigh Last described Josh and Chloe as the ‘most incredible and loving parents’ and started a GoFundMe page (Funds for Chloe and Josh’s 4 children) to raise money for the Bashford’s four grieving children.

Kayleigh wrote on the page: "We are asking for anything you can do to support the children so we can get them everything they need and can continue to give them the best life that we know Chloe and Josh would have given them.

“Rest in Peace Chloe and Josh, you will always be so loved and never forgotten.”