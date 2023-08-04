Brighton man denies murder of Newhaven couple: Pleads guilty to man slaughter

Derek Martin, 64, has appeared at Lewes Crown Court pleading not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a two week trial on 27 November.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, is accused of killing 33-year-old Josh Bashford and 30-year-old Chloe Bashford. He is reported to have been known to the couple.

According to Sussex Police their bodies were tragically discovered at their property shortly after 7pm on Friday, June 9, in separate rooms with fatal stab wounds.

Derek Martin arrives at Lewes Crown Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The couple’s friend Kayleigh Last described Josh and Chloe as the ‘most incredible and loving parents’ and started a GoFundMe page (Funds for Chloe and Josh’s 4 children) to raise money for the Bashford’s four grieving children.

Kayleigh wrote on the page: "We are asking for anything you can do to support the children so we can get them everything they need and can continue to give them the best life that we know Chloe and Josh would have given them.