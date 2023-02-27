A Brighton man who stole an e-scooter from a group of children in a violent robbery has been jailed.

Roman Lee, 19, of Clarence Square in Brighton, was already serving a suspended sentence for a number of violent offences when he approached a group of teenagers in Eldred Drive on the night of Monday, 31 October.

Police said that he threatened them, assaulted one boy and took his e-scooter, which he stored at an address nearby.

An investigation was launched and Lee, who was wearing a distinctive yellow tracksuit during the incident, was identified as a suspect.

He was traced to the linked address, where the e-scooter was discovered as well as the yellow tracksuit.

Lee was arrested on suspicion of robbery, charged and remanded in custody whilst awaiting sentencing.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, February 16, Lee was sentenced to a total of 30 months in prison for the robbery and activation of his existing suspended sentences.

Detective Constable Victoria Thornton-Green said: “Roman Lee is an individual well known to police in Brighton, with a demonstrable history of violent crime.

“Lee had been serving a suspended sentence for multiple violent offences and rather than using this as an opportunity to pursue a less destructive path, he carried out an unprovoked attack on a group of innocent young people.