Brighton man 'raped by another man' at Duke's Mound

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being raped by another man at Dukes Mound, Brighton.

Sussex Police said: "The 20-year-victim was approached by a man who started talking to him before pushing him to the ground and raping him sometime between 5am and 7am on Saturday (3 November). The victim then managed to escape from the suspect before running home."

Detective Inspector Emma Vickers said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this or have any information about the suspect to contact us. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers."

Police said the suspect is a white man, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, 5' 8", with a small wart or spot on his right cheek. He was wearing a dark grey hooded top with light grey speckles, blue jeans and grey Nike trainers.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with information should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 289 of 03/11.

See advice and support for anyone who has experienced sexual violence, on the Sussex Police website.