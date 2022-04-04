Brighton railway station evacuated following reports of a 'suspicious item'

British Transport Police were called to the station just before 5pm yesterday (April 4) to investigate after the item was found.

The railway station was evacuated and closed while the item was assessed, police have said.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Brighton station shortly before 5pm yesterday (4 April) following reports of a suspicious item.

"The station was evacuated as a precaution while the item was assessed, and it was deemed to be safe a short time later. The station was reopened around 5.30pm."

Southern Rail made the announcement in a series of Tweets.

"Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Brighton station. The station is currently closed."

Southern later added: "The station is being evacuated and you should delay travelling to Brighton station at this time."