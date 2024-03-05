Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police, alongside the National Police Air Service (NPAS), were called at around 10.45am on Monday (March 4) to reports of two men stealing motorbikes in Junction Road, Burgess Hill.

Sussex Police said a pursuit was authorised, and the two stolen bikes were stopped on Eastdale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed an officer was kicked in the face during this incident and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged, police added.

Two teenagers from Burgess Hill and Horsham respectively have been arrested following a report of an officer being assaulted during a police pursuit, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World

Sussex Police said two teenagers were swiftly detained.

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy from Burgess Hill was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, two counts of assaulting a police officer, failing to stop, and failing to comply with a roadside preliminary fit test, breath test and drug wipe.

They have both been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries, police added.