Burgess Hill and Horsham teenagers arrested following report of officer being assaulted during police pursuit

Two teenagers from Burgess Hill and Horsham respectively have been arrested following a report of an officer being assaulted during a police pursuit, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:56 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 14:05 GMT
Police, alongside the National Police Air Service (NPAS), were called at around 10.45am on Monday (March 4) to reports of two men stealing motorbikes in Junction Road, Burgess Hill.

Sussex Police said a pursuit was authorised, and the two stolen bikes were stopped on Eastdale Road.

It is believed an officer was kicked in the face during this incident and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged, police added.

Sussex Police said two teenagers were swiftly detained.

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy from Burgess Hill was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, two counts of assaulting a police officer, failing to stop, and failing to comply with a roadside preliminary fit test, breath test and drug wipe.

They have both been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries, police added.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 356 of 04/03.