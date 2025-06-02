Burglars in early-morning raid on house in Sussex village

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:52 BST

Two men broke into a house in a Sussex village – while the owner was inside – before fleeing with a number of items.

Police say that the burglary happened at a house in London Road, Ashington, soon after 6.30am on May 17.

The men were spotted on CCTV as they made off in a van.

In another incident, police say that burglars damaged a window while trying unsuccessfully to break into a property in Stream Lane, Nutbourne, at around 5.25am on May 24.

Burglars broke into a house in Ashington - while the owner was inside - and fled with a number of items

And an attempted break-in was also made at a residential garage in Acorn Avenue, Cowfold, some time between midnight and 5am on May 27.

In other incidents, police say that a car wing mirror was snapped off a vehicle in Parsonage Road, Horsham, on May 17, while the front passenger window of a vehicle was smashed while it was in Newmans Gardens car park in Tanyard Lane, Steyning, on May 19.

And three vehicles were keyed while parked in Towers Road, Upper Beeding, between midnight and 12 noon on May 23, say police.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101.

