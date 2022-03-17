Police said the first was an attempted break-in to a garage in Orchard Way, East Grinstead, on Wednesday (March 2).

They said the door was damaged and an alarm was activated, which may have scared the suspect away.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reference number is 0498.

Police said there was a break-in at a Haywards Heath home and an attempted break-in at an East Grinstead property.

The second burglary, police said, was a break-in at a property in Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath.

The reference number is 0746.

Police said the property was broken into ‘causing damage to the kitchen window and back door’ and the incident happened between 4.30pm and 7pm on Sunday (March 6).

They said there was also damage to a shed lock but that no one had gained entry.