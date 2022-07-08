The first took place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, on Thursday, June 30, between 10.30am and 10.35am, said police.

The reference number is 1421.

Police said there was an attempted break-in at a property where the suspect tried to take a parcel, causing damage to the external door.

Sussex Police have issued burglary alerts about three incidents in Mid Sussex

Police said the second incident, in which a yellow Honda quad bike was stolen, happened on Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks.

A police spokesperson said a shed was broken into overnight (Monday to Tuesday, July 4-5) and fence panels were removed to gain entry.

The reference number is 0247.

Police also said a garage was broken into at Sandy Lane, Crawley Down, with various items stolen on Monday, July 4, between 3.35am and 3.40am.

The reference is 0544.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference number.