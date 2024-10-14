Bus damaged and man exposes himself during incident in East Sussex; suspect named and charged

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:15 BST
A man has been charged to appear in court after an exposure incident – which also saw a bus damaged – in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said a man has been charged after a ‘bus was damaged and he was reported to have exposed himself in Brighton’.

"Following the report to police on October 6 at around 5.50pm, officers attended Western Road, near Western Terrace, and arrested Phillip Murphy, 57, of Selsfield Drive at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"Murphy was charged the next day with criminal damage, indecent exposure, using threatening / abusive language / behaviour to cause alarm or distress, and for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Sussex Police said a man has been charged after a ‘bus was damaged and he was reported to have exposed himself in Brighton’. (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said a man has been charged after a ‘bus was damaged and he was reported to have exposed himself in Brighton’. (Stock image / National World)
"He was remanded to appear before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 8.”

Police said Murphy was bailed from court with strict conditions ahead of his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court on November 5.

