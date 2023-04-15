Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
39 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
1 hour ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
2 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
3 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
4 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Bus driver threatened in Eastbourne: Sussex Police share image in identity appeal

Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of a public order offence on a bus in Eastbourne last weekend and have a identified a man they wish to speak with.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST

Police said the man may have information that could help them.

A police spokesperson said: “A bus driver is reported to have been verbally abused by a man when the bus pulled into a bus stop in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, around 12.40pm on Sunday, April 9. After entering the bus the man refused to pay for his fare, threatened to assault the driver and other members of the public who were on the bus at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man police wish to identify is thought to be around 5'8” medium build, around 29-35-years-old with short brown hair. He was wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police said the man they wish to identify is thought to be around 5'8” medium build, around 29-35-years-old with short brown hairSussex Police said the man they wish to identify is thought to be around 5'8” medium build, around 29-35-years-old with short brown hair
Sussex Police said the man they wish to identify is thought to be around 5'8” medium build, around 29-35-years-old with short brown hair

Police ask anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 519 of 09/04. Report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.