Police said the man may have information that could help them.
A police spokesperson said: “A bus driver is reported to have been verbally abused by a man when the bus pulled into a bus stop in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, around 12.40pm on Sunday, April 9. After entering the bus the man refused to pay for his fare, threatened to assault the driver and other members of the public who were on the bus at the time.
“The man police wish to identify is thought to be around 5'8” medium build, around 29-35-years-old with short brown hair. He was wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.”
Police ask anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 519 of 09/04. Report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.