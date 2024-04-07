Police said it is believed a Mini Cooper S was stolen between 3pm and 5pm on Monday, March 25, in the Rudgwick area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The car is thought to have been seen travelling along the A281, Guildford Road at around 3.45pm and the A264, Horsham Road at around 4pm, followed by a blue BMW 4x4. If you have any information, CCTV or dash cam footage, please contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 902 of 25/03.”