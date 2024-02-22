BREAKING

Car collides with parked vehicles overnight in West Sussex; Police yet to identify suspect

Police are yet to identify a suspect after a car collided with parked vehicles on multiple roads in West Sussex.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said the force received reports of collisions ‘between a car and parked vehicles’ in West Way, Manning Road and North Street, in Wick, Littlehampton, around 4.45am on Sunday, February 4.

"Officers attended the scene and conducted an extensive area search,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police have so far been unable to locate any suspects connected with the crime.

Most Popular
Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

Reports on social media suggested the collisions caused significant damage to the parked vehicles – as well as a residential property.

If you have any that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101 quoting 47240023012.