Car collides with parked vehicles overnight in West Sussex; Police yet to identify suspect

Sussex Police said the force received reports of collisions ‘between a car and parked vehicles’ in West Way, Manning Road and North Street, in Wick, Littlehampton, around 4.45am on Sunday, February 4.

"Officers attended the scene and conducted an extensive area search,” a police spokesperson said.

The police have so far been unable to locate any suspects connected with the crime.

Reports on social media suggested the collisions caused significant damage to the parked vehicles – as well as a residential property.