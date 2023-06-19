Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a car was stolen during a robbery in Shoreham.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm in the car park outside the B&Q store in Brighton Road on Saturday, June 17.

Police said that a silver Nissan Note was taken and driven away in the direction of Brighton.

A spoksesperson for Sussex Police said: “The vehicle was later located and recovered at a car park at the Tesco Holmbush store in Upper Shoreham Road at 1.10pm, where another vehicle had been damaged.

“Officers have appealed for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw the vehicle being driven towards Tesco to come forward.

“In particular, anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to come forward.