Car stopped on A27 after 45-mile Christmas Eve police chase through Surrey and Sussex

A driver was arrested after a 45-mile police chase through Surrey and Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 25th Dec 2023, 18:17 GMT

Multiple police cars, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle on Christmas Eve.

The chase began in Reigate, where police followed a Ford Focus all the way to Lancing in West Sussex.

A police car was left damaged after the pursuit, which ended around 10.30pm. A man was reportedly arrested at the scene.

Sussex Police and Surrey Police have been approached for comment.

