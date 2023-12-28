Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after the theft of a vehicle from an address in North Street in Lewes.

Police said the white Renault Megane has the registration ND12 DYT and is believed to have been stolen between midnight and 2am on Tuesday, December 5.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Later that day at around 6.45am, the stolen vehicle was reported stuck in flood water on Barcombe Mills Road, with a man aged 20-30 years old inside the vehicle. The man fled the scene before police arrival.

