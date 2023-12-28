Car theft in Lewes: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after stolen vehicle seen stuck in flood water
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after the theft of a vehicle from an address in North Street in Lewes.
Police said the white Renault Megane has the registration ND12 DYT and is believed to have been stolen between midnight and 2am on Tuesday, December 5.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Later that day at around 6.45am, the stolen vehicle was reported stuck in flood water on Barcombe Mills Road, with a man aged 20-30 years old inside the vehicle. The man fled the scene before police arrival.
“Anyone with any relevant information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the theft in North Street and the scene in Barcombe Mills Road is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting 526 of 05/12.”