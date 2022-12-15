Officers said the green Honda Jazz car was parked in Ocklynge Road and the theft happened sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, December 7, and 4pm on Thursday, December 8.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “Officers have completed a number of enquiries and are now appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any information. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around that time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.”
Information can be reported to police either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1160 of 08/12.
Residents have been urged to visit the Sussex Police website for more information on how to identify catalytic converter theft and how to prevent it happening.