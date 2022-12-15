Officers said the green Honda Jazz car was parked in Ocklynge Road and the theft happened sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, December 7, and 4pm on Thursday, December 8.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “Officers have completed a number of enquiries and are now appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any information. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around that time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.”