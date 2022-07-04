Police said the incident took place in Lashmere, Copthorne, at about 10.49pm on Monday, June 13.

They said the resident’s ‘quick-thinking actions’ helped them detain two men.

A police spokesperson said: “Two men from Tunbridge Wells, aged 23 and 26, were arrested nearby on suspicion of theft and have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Sussex Police said two men were arrested following a catalytic convert theft in Copthorne

“Please continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us.”

Catalytic converters are devices that are fitted to vehicle exhausts to help them reduce the amount of the dangerous gases they emit.

They are frequently targeted by thieves because they contain valuable metals and the thefts mostly occur in car parks but can happen anywhere.