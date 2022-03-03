Chichester Crown Court to remain open until next year

Chichester Crown Court

The court is one of 30 ‘Nightingale Court’ rooms which are to be extended until March next year with the government saying the decision will ‘secure speedier justice for victims’.

Two court rooms are currently used at the former court building in Southgate which was previously mothballed in 2018 as it was deemed to be no longer needed. The Magistrates’ Court closed in 2016.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the ongoing backlog brought it back into use to the delight of those who were previously dismayed by the decision to close it.

Justice Minister, James Cartlidge, said: “Nightingale Courts continue to be a valuable weapon in the fight against the pandemic’s unprecedented impact on our courts providing temporary extra capacity.

“Combined with other measures – such as removing the cap on Crown Court sitting days, more use of remote hearings, and increasing magistrate sentencing powers – we are beginning to see the backlog drop so victims can get the speedier justice they deserve.”

Don’t miss this story... Chichester hospital’s neonatal unit could be downgraded

The announcement builds on the significant action taken since the start of the pandemic to drive court recovery including:

Legislating to double the sentencing powers available to magistrates from 6 months to a year to free up an estimated 2,000 extra days of Crown Court sitting time each year.

Investing a quarter of a billion pounds to support recovery in the courts in the last financial year – plus over £50 million for victims and support services.

Ensuring there is no limit on the number of sitting days in the Crown Court this year.