Chichester Police issue catalytic converter theft warning

Chichester Police have warned residents to be aware of catalytic converter theft.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:30 pm
Chichester Police have warned residents to be aware of catalytic converter theft. SUS-220215-162655001

In a post on their Facebook page Chichester Police said: “Thieves can remove a catalytic converter within minutes and will often work in pairs, using a car jack to lift the vehicle.

“Hear a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from underneath the vehicle? Thieves can remove a catalytic converter within minutes by using a jack to lift the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“This may indicate a catalytic converter theft is being committed.”

The warning comes after police investigated a spate of catalytic converter thefts across the Chichester district.

If you have information about catalytic converter thefts or believe you have seen a theft taking place, report it to Chichester Police online at https://orlo.uk/GvLPr or call 101.