Chichester Police issue catalytic converter theft warning

In a post on their Facebook page Chichester Police said: “Thieves can remove a catalytic converter within minutes and will often work in pairs, using a car jack to lift the vehicle.
“This may indicate a catalytic converter theft is being committed.”
The warning comes after police investigated a spate of catalytic converter thefts across the Chichester district.
If you have information about catalytic converter thefts or believe you have seen a theft taking place, report it to Chichester Police online at https://orlo.uk/GvLPr or call 101.