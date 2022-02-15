Chichester Police issue catalytic converter theft warning

Chichester Police have warned residents to be aware of catalytic converter theft. SUS-220215-162655001

In a post on their Facebook page Chichester Police said: “Thieves can remove a catalytic converter within minutes and will often work in pairs, using a car jack to lift the vehicle.

“This may indicate a catalytic converter theft is being committed.”