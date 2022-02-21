Chichester Police offering drug tests to prevent drink spiking

Chichester’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have been supporting their colleagues in Licensing and the Coaching Unit to offer drugs testing at entrances to licensed venues to prevent drink spiking and increase public safety.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:48 pm
Sussex Police

Chichester Police have been working closely with licensed venues across Chichester to offer guidance, support and a swift response to any incidents as quickly as possible.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of drink spiking, please let bar staff, security or a police officer know as soon as possible. Report any crimes online, via 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

Chichester Police has also been investigating a spate of crimes over the past week:

In Chichester –

Garland Square, Tangmere – Between Thursday 10 and Friday 11 February, number plates were stolen from two vehicles. Serial 0588 and 0806 11/02 11/02.

Southbrook Road, West Ashling – Between Friday 11 and Tuesday 15 February a residence was burgled. Serial 0726 15/02.

Hawthorn Close, Chichester – Between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 February two garages were burgled. Two mountain bikes were stolen and a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serials 0503 and 0521 13/02.

Tangmere Road, Tangmere – Between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 February a vehicle was broken into, and a laptop and a bag were stolen. Serial 0105 14/02.

Westhampnett Road, Chichester – On the morning of Sunday 13 February an unlocked vehicle was entered and a bag containing sports equipment and kit was stolen. Serial 0134 14/02.

Avenue De Chartres, Chichester – On Sunday 13 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1121 14/02.

Church Road, Singleton – On Monday 14 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0677 14/02.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area –

Birdham Pool, Birdham – Between Sunday 6 and Sunday 13 February, equipment has been stolen from two boats. Serials 0772 13/02 and 0451 14/02.

Lingfield Way, Selsey – Between Thursday 10 and Friday 11 February a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0146 14/02.

Midhurst and surrounding area -

Bury Gate, Bury - Between Sunday 13 and Monday 14 February, two large concrete wall ornaments were stolen from a property. Serial 0581 14/02.