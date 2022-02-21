Chichester Police offering drug tests to prevent drink spiking

Sussex Police

Chichester Police have been working closely with licensed venues across Chichester to offer guidance, support and a swift response to any incidents as quickly as possible.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of drink spiking, please let bar staff, security or a police officer know as soon as possible. Report any crimes online, via 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Police has also been investigating a spate of crimes over the past week:

In Chichester –

Garland Square, Tangmere – Between Thursday 10 and Friday 11 February, number plates were stolen from two vehicles. Serial 0588 and 0806 11/02 11/02.

Southbrook Road, West Ashling – Between Friday 11 and Tuesday 15 February a residence was burgled. Serial 0726 15/02.

Hawthorn Close, Chichester – Between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 February two garages were burgled. Two mountain bikes were stolen and a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serials 0503 and 0521 13/02.

Tangmere Road, Tangmere – Between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 February a vehicle was broken into, and a laptop and a bag were stolen. Serial 0105 14/02.

Westhampnett Road, Chichester – On the morning of Sunday 13 February an unlocked vehicle was entered and a bag containing sports equipment and kit was stolen. Serial 0134 14/02.

Avenue De Chartres, Chichester – On Sunday 13 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1121 14/02.

Church Road, Singleton – On Monday 14 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0677 14/02.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area –

Birdham Pool, Birdham – Between Sunday 6 and Sunday 13 February, equipment has been stolen from two boats. Serials 0772 13/02 and 0451 14/02.

Lingfield Way, Selsey – Between Thursday 10 and Friday 11 February a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0146 14/02.

Midhurst and surrounding area -