Chichester schoolboy injured in ‘unprovoked attack’

According to police, the boy was sat on a wall in Basin Road near Chichester Police Station at around 11.15am on Thursday (June 16) when the incident happened.

Police say a boy struck the victim with a blade, believed to be wrapped in tape. He then ran off in a westerly direction.

Afterwards, the victim went to school where his injuries were treated, his parents were called, and the attack was reported to police.

Schoolboy attacked in Chichester

A spokesperson for Sussex Police called it an ‘unprovoked attack’.

A boy has been arrested and released on bail until July 11, police say.